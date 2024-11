This week, Mississippi State is on its second bye of the season. The Bulldogs are coming off a 33-14 loss Saturday at Tennessee.

With two games left in the season, Mississippi State is trying to regroup to finish strong. It will host Missouri for senior day on Nov. 23 and travel to Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl on Nov. 29.

On Wednesday, tight end Justin Ball, offensive lineman Ethan Miner, linebacker Nic Mitchell and defensive lineman Trevion Williams talked with members of the media: