It looked like Mississippi State lost a significant bullpen piece two weeks ago when Nate Dohm exited an April 22nd loss to Auburn with an apparent elbow injury. Less than two weeks later, the powerful right-hander appears to be gearing towards a return.

In an Instagram post made Wednesday evening, the Mississippi State sophomore quoted Eminem’s “Without Me,” saying “Guess who’s back? Back again. Shady’s back. Tell a friend.”

If Dohm is indeed back, it provides the Bulldogs with their best bullpen arm as they try to navigate the final three weeks of the season. When the injury occurred it looked like one that could keep him out long-term, but head coach Chris Lemonis had a positive update when they returned from their trip to Auburn.

“He’s going to be okay,” Lemonis said. “We got a good report today, so I feel like, knock on wood, he will need some time, but I don’t think it is anything major.”

The Ball State transfer has been one of the Bulldogs' most reliable pitchers this season with a 3.86 ERA in 39.2 innings. Dohm has been dynamite when used as a reliever with a 2.20 ERA in 28.2 innings. Dohm's lightning fastball that touches 98 MPH and slider to keep hitters off balance has helped him rack up 44 strikeouts this season.

Dohm was greatly missed last weekend as the Bulldogs were swept by Tennessee and could've been the difference in both Thursday's and Friday's matchups. On Thursday the Bulldogs were tied with the Volunteers in the ninth inning but Tennessee walked it off with a solo home run by Griffin Merritt, and the following day the Bulldog pitching staff blew a 7-2 lead in a 12-8 loss.

Mississippi State fired pitching coach Scott Foxhall on Monday and currently sits in 12th place in the SEC at 6-15. With Arkansas coming to town this weekend, they'll hope Dohm can provide a boost as they look to stay afloat in the SEC Tournament picture.