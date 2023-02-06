Mississippi State redshirt senior wide receiver Caleb Ducking entered the transfer portal Monday evening according to a report by The Athletic’s Max Olson.

Ducking’s decision to use his 6th year of eligibility elsewhere comes about a month after he declared for the NFL Draft in a since deleted tweet.

The 6’5” receiver started all 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 and caught 46 passes for 477 yards. He led the team with eight touchdown receptions.

Ducking began his college career at Holmes Community College and appeared in 13 games over two seasons. After redshirting the 2020 season at Mississippi State, the Rolling Fork, MS, native appeared in seven games as a redshirt junior in 2021 making nine catches for 81 yards.

Mississippi State also lost wide receiver Rara Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson to the transfer portal. Thomas transferred to Georgia while Johnson is headed to Washington.

The Bulldogs picked up former Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson through the transfer portal, while wide receivers Zavion Thomas and Tulu Griffin elected to return to Mississippi State after initially entering the portal. Mississippi State also brings back veterans Justin Robinson, Rufus Harvey and Jaden Walley to the wide receiver room.