The fans asked. Zac Selmon delivered.

Monday evening, Mississippi State unveiled its new uniforms for the 2023 football season, and the fan-favorite State Script was the centerpiece.

Mississippi State wore the State Script logo on their helmets for the first time in 2022 and have now made it their primary helmet logo going forward, replacing the Banner-M. The front of the helmet features a new Mississippi State wordmark while the "Bulldogs" on the back remains the same.

On the jerseys, the old Mississippi State wordmark has been replaced with a small Banner-M logo. The Adidas logo on the side loses the "Adidas" text below the logo, a brand wide change that's been featured on their apparel over the past few months.

The collar of the jersey, which used to be a white and gray triple stripe, is now solid maroon. The jersey numbers have been removed from the shoulders, and the middle stripe on the shoulders has been changed from gray to maroon.

The pants also feature some changes, removing the Banner-M logo and swapping the middle gray stripe for a white stripe.

During the first six months of his tenure as Athletics Director, Zac Selmon has shown a tendency to listen to what the fans want and adapt to make those things possible. Last month, it was announced that a portion of the basketball student section would be moved to the sideline, and the changing of the uniforms is another example of the impact Selmon has made in marketing the university.

The Bulldogs will get to debut their new threads in Davis-Wade Stadium on September 2nd in the season opener against Southeast Louisiana. The white variant of the jerseys and helmets have not yet been revealed.