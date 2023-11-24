Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The senior graduated this past May and has two years of eligibility remaining at his new school.

Through eight games this season, Rogers has completed 59.9% of his passes for 1,626 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. He completed 25 of 39 passes for 207 yars in Mississippi State’s Egg Bowl defeat to Ole Miss on Thursday.

"I gave it all," Rogers said after the Egg Bowl loss, via the Clarion Ledger. "I can honestly say I've been here for four years. I've never taken a day off or anything like that."

Over his four seasons with the Bulldogs, Rogers has thrown for 12,315 yards and 94 touchdowns while completing 69.4% of his passes. He starred in the Air Raid offense of the late Mike Leach, piling up a combined 8,713 yards and 71 scores through the air as Mississippi State’s starter in 2021 and 2022.

Rogers currently sits at No. 2 on the SEC's all-time passing list. He needs 852 passing yards to break the conference's all-time record of 13,166 set by former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray from 2010 to 2013.

Rogers signed with Mississippi State as a three-star recruit. The Brandon, Mississippi native was the No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class.