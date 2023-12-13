Mississippi State landed a second commitment out of the transfer portal on Wednesday in the form of North Carolina defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones.

Bingley-Jones, the #98 prospect in the 2020 Rivals250, spent four seasons with the Tar Heels and made eight career tackles. He joins Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen as Mississippi State's two transfer portal additions.

“I came to help build the culture Coach (Jeff) Lebby is bringing to the team,” Bingley-Jones told BulldogBltiz. “Also to help build on the great defense already here.”

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive lineman lost his true freshman campaign after undergoing an undisclosed lower body surgery during spring camp. He appeared in 11 games in 2021 making one tackle, and he played in 11 games with five tackles in 2022, including two tackles against Clemson in the ACC Championship game.

This past season, Bingley-Jones made four appearances and made two tackles with a tackle for loss. The Charlotte native is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bingley-Jones joins a Mississippi State defensive line that is set to lose two starters in Jaden Crumedy and Nathan Pickering to graduation. Defensive ends Deonte Anderson and De'Monte Russell are slated to return while interior defensive linemen Kalvin Dinkins and Trevion Williams could be in store for a breakout after losing their 2023 seasons to injury.

Mississippi State has seen 12 scholarship players enter the transfer portal, including eight starters. Notable losses include quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo'Quavious Marks, wide receiver Zavion Thomas and cornerback Decamerion Richardson.