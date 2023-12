Starkville - Recruits flipping their commitments is a signing day tradition, and Mississippi State got in on the fun Wednesday flipping Coconut Creek (Fla.) defensive back Elijah Cannon from Florida Atlantic.

Cannon was at Mississippi State for an official visit over the weekend, and his relationship with cornerbacks coach Corey Bell helped the Bulldogs win out. Bell had been a key part in recruiting Cannon to FAU, so when he joined the staff at Mississippi State two weeks ago, he turned up the heat on his top recruit.

"Coach Bell was my coach at FAU who offered me," Cannon told BulldogBlitz. "I love the guy and the connection that I have built with him."