Starkville - Mississippi State began its 2023 season in dominant fashion defeating VMI 11-2.

The cold weather kept some fly balls in the ballpark, but the Bulldog offense was still on fire getting 16 hits from 8 different players. A pair of new faces in New Orleans transfer Amani Larry and redshirt freshman Bryce Chance shined in the spotlight to get the Bulldogs off on the right foot this season.

Larry was slotted right into the leadoff spot for the Diamond Dogs and crushed the first pitch he saw for a double in the right-center gap. The junior 2nd baseman reached base in all five of his plate appearances and went 4-4 at the plate with four RBIs, one walk and two stolen bases.

“We just have a gameplan and try to stick to it. I try to do that every at bat and once you get your first one, it’s not about that one anymore. It’s about the next one,” Larry said. “Being leadoff is a little new to me. I went up there and was thinking to have the same approach that I always do. Just get a good pitch and put a barrel on it.”

Chance had to wait a while to see his first college action after redshirting last season, but the year of development seems to have paid off. The Madison-Ridgeland Academy product earned the DH spot on opening day and hit the first home run of the season for the Bulldogs. He went 3-5 adding a single and a double with three RBIs.

“Last year was probably the toughest year I’ve ever had baseball wise, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Chance said.

“He’s been playing like that every day in our scrimmages,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “It’s a special kid. He’s not real big, probably not my best thrower or runner, but he really hits and he loves the game of baseball. It’s a fun story with him because he puts his heart and soul into it. I redshirted him last year and he attacked some of his weaknesses but he’s a really good player.”

VMI starter Roberto Velasquez only lasted two innings after giving up three Bulldog runs. Sophomore 3rd baseman Slate Alford nearly hit a grand slam over the centerfield wall but had to settle for a sac fly as Keydets centerfielder Trey Morgan pulled it down from over the wall.

Alford didn't see much action as a true freshman but batted 5th in the Bulldogs' season opener and went 3-4 with 2 RBIs.

Cade Smith got off to a rocky start on the mound for State allowing two baserunners in the first inning on 28 pitches, but the junior from Southaven got out of the jam with a strikeout and ended up having a solid performance.

Smith was only able to go four innings with his early-season pitch count, but the Keydets failed to get a run across the board on him. Smith topped his fastball at 93 MPH and struck out five VMI hitters with two hits and two walks.

Lawson State C.C. transfer Graham Yntema made his Diamond Dawg debut in the fifth inning but got himself into some quick trouble allowing a bunt single and a balk. VMI shortstop Zac Morris knocked in the Keydets' first run with a bloop double into the right field bullpen, and a Lane Forsythe throwing error plated their second run.

The bunt defense continued to be an issue in the sixth, with catcher Cole Garrett and right fielder Cole Jenkins dropping down back-to-back bunt singles. Bunts would account for three of VMI's eight hits, but they were unable to score any more runs.

Yntema was relieved by Ball State transfer Nate Dohm with the bases loaded and one out. Dohm ran his fastball up to 98 MPH and forced Morris to hit a ground ball to Lane Forsythe for an easy double play. Dohm impressed in his Bulldog debut allowing only one walk and no hits in 1.2 innings

“Reminds me of putting Landon Sims out there against Texas a couple of years ago on opening day,” Lemonis said. “You’re putting them in some tough spots. I don’t want to say I called it, but I told Nate just throw a strike and Lane is going to get you out of the inning. They thought I had a crystal ball. I wanted Dohm to just throw it in there. Lane is usually picking that ball and making the play.”

Daytona State College transfer Tyson Hardin and freshman Logan Forsythe closed it out for the Bulldogs in the final two frames. Hardin pitched a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout, and Forsythe fanned two hitters and allowed only one hit.

Mississippi State and VMI will be back in action tomorrow at 2 p.m. Senior KC Hunt is set to take the mound for the Diamond Dawgs and sophomore Holden Wilkerson will pitch for the Keydets.