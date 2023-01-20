Mississippi State announced the completion of Zach Arnett's on-field coaching staff for the 2023 season on Friday.

The latest of the moves is the hiring of Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt to coach the offensive tackles and tight ends while also serving as the run game coordinator. Senior defensive analyst Brett Dewhurst was also promoted to safeties coach today.

Longtime Bulldog assistant coach Tony Hughes moves over to the offensive side of the ball to coach running backs and will continue to serve as the Associate Head Coach. Jason Washington will remain on the coaching staff but will move off the field as the Director of Player Development after coaching running backs last season.

Mississippi State had already announced the hiring of Appalachian State OC/QB coach Kevin Barbay to the same role. Chad Bumphis returns to his alma mater as the wide receivers coach after serving in the same role at Utah. Former Auburn assistant Will Friend rounds out the offensive staff and will coach the offensive line.

On the defensive side, Matt Brock was promoted to defensive coordinator and will also remain as the linebackers coach. Darcel McBath returns as the cornerbacks coach, while David Turner is back for a third stint as the defensive line coach in Starkville after leaving Georgia Tech.

Mississippi State also announced the hiring of Greg Knox as a senior offensive analyst. Knox spent nine years on the Mississippi State staff as the running backs coach from 2009-2017 before following Mullen to Florida. He coached running backs at Florida from 2018-2021 before coaching running backs at Buffalo this past season.