Dozier chose the Bulldogs over offers from UCF, Houston, Coastal Carolina, and UAB, and committed to Mississippi State following an unofficial visit to Starkville two weeks ago.

Mississippi State added its third pledge of the 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Headland (Ala.) linebacker Caleb Dozier on Monday.

"First of all, I would like to thank God, my family, and coaches with Coach [Zach] Arnett, Coach [Matt] Brock, Coach [Joey] Jones and the whole Hail State coaching staff for this opportunity! I would like to thank all coaches that recruited me through this process and took the time to evaluate me and give me an opportunity! I would like to announce my commitment to Mississippi State! Hail State!." Dozier said on Twitter.

The 6'4" 220-pound prospect played both receiver and edge for Headland High last season while helping them to a 6-5 record and being named to the Class 5A All-State Team. Dozier is expected to play linebacker for Defensive Coordinator Matt Brock.

Dozier joins Mobile (Ala.) quarterback Josh Flowers and Winona (Miss.) offensive lineman T.J. Lockhart in Zach Arnett's first recruiting class as the head coach of Mississippi State.