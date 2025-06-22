LB Caleb Triplett on Board With State

Only three schools at the FBS and FCS level offered a scholarship to D'Iberville (Miss.) linebacker Caleb Triplett: Mississippi State, Arkansas State and Jackson State.

The Bulldogs took a chance and made their offer in April. But the courtship had been under the radar and taking place for months.

Triplett camped with State last summer and visited for a game last fall. He was back in Starkville for junior day, spring practice and the spring game.

And on Sunday, Triplett paid off the Bulldogs' diligence with his commitment.

He was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.