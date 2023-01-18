Mississippi State had made defensive back a priority in the transfer portal and landed another Saturday in Kentucky safety Kobi Albert.

A four-star prospect out of Fairfield, Alabama, in the 2022 class, Albert appeared in ten games as a true freshman for the Wildcats, mostly as a special teamer, and made three tackles.

While in the transfer portal, the 5'11", 185-pound defensive back earned offers from Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Ole Miss, and he committed to the Bulldogs during his official visit over the weekend.

Albert is the fourth defensive back to transfer to Mississippi State this offseason. He joins Miami freshman Khamauri Rogers, Indiana sophomore Christopher Keys, and LSU junior Ray'Darious Jones.