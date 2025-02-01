Advertisement
Published Feb 1, 2025
Four-Star Jakobe Green Commits to State
circle avatar
Jason Stamm  •  BulldogBlitz
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JasonStammSaid

The first dividend of Mississippi State's massive junior day on Saturday paid off.

Just before he left, Niceville (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He's their sixth commitment of the 2026 class and first offensive lineman.

Green is also the first four-star addition for Mississippi State in the class and first from Florida. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Phil Loadholt.

Green is ranked by Rivals.com as the No. 48 player in Florida for the 2026 class. He claims more than a dozen scholarship offers, including from Florida, Miami and Maryland.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Green's commitment.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement