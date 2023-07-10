Mississippi State picked up its first junior college prospect of the 2024 class on Monday with the addition of East Mississippi Community College safety Tyler Woodard.

Woodard, a 6'2", 200-pound defensive back from Memphis chose the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisville.

Woodard was originally committed to Mississippi State as a high school senior out of Memphis Freedom Prep in the 2022 recruiting class, but ended up taking the junior college route.

As a freshman at EMCC in 2022, Woodard racked up 20 tackles and added one interception and one fumble recovery, helping the team to an 8-3 record.

Woodard is the second defensive back in Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class, joining Oak Grove (Miss.) four-star cornerback P.J. Woodland. Brookhaven (Miss.) three-star athlete Xavier Gayten could also end up in the defensive secondary.