Juco safety Tyler Woodard commits to Mississippi State
Mississippi State picked up its first junior college prospect of the 2024 class on Monday with the addition of East Mississippi Community College safety Tyler Woodard.
Woodard, a 6'2", 200-pound defensive back from Memphis chose the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisville.
Woodard was originally committed to Mississippi State as a high school senior out of Memphis Freedom Prep in the 2022 recruiting class, but ended up taking the junior college route.
As a freshman at EMCC in 2022, Woodard racked up 20 tackles and added one interception and one fumble recovery, helping the team to an 8-3 record.
Woodard is the second defensive back in Mississippi State's 2024 recruiting class, joining Oak Grove (Miss.) four-star cornerback P.J. Woodland. Brookhaven (Miss.) three-star athlete Xavier Gayten could also end up in the defensive secondary.