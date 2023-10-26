Mississippi State has been hitting the junior college ranks hard for their 2024 recruiting class, and they made another addition on Thursday with the commitment of Hinds C.C. linebacker Branden Jennings.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Jennings earned an offer from Mississippi State last week and committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Southern Miss, UTSA and Marshall.

Jennings, a Division I bounce back, was a four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Fla. in the 2021 recruiting class. He originally committed to Michigan before flipping to Maryland and also held offers from Penn State, Ohio State and Texas among many others.

Mississippi State will be the fifth college program Jennings will be a part of. He transferred from Maryland to Kansas State following his freshman season, but would then leave for UCF after spring practice. Jennings entered the transfer portal for a third time after his sophomore season and ended up at Hinds.