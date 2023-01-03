Mississippi State true freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Tuesday following the Bulldogs’ victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that made this past year at Mississippi State possible for me. I love my teammates and I’m so grateful for my time and experience in Starkville.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be in entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility,” Locke said in a Twitter post.