Mississippi State true freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal Tuesday following the Bulldogs’ victory over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
“I want to say thank you to everyone that made this past year at Mississippi State possible for me. I love my teammates and I’m so grateful for my time and experience in Starkville.”
“I am excited to announce that I will be in entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility,” Locke said in a Twitter post.
The 2022 four-star prospect set multiple Texas records at Rockwall high school and committed to Mississippi State over North Carolina, Arkansas, and Miami.
Locke redshirted his freshman season in Starkville and did not see any action.
With Zach Arnett taking over at head coach for the late Mike Leach, Mississippi State is set to shake things up in the offensive coaching staff. Inside wide receivers coach Drew Hollingshead already announced his departure, while outside wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. and running backs coach Jason Washington are also not expected to return.
With all the changes coming, Locke could be the first domino to fall on the offensive side of the ball.