Four-Star Danny Beale Talks Bulldogs, Options

The addition of Fluff Bothwell gives Mississippi State one of the best backfields in the country.
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi State pulled off the season sweep of rival Ole Miss on Saturday, with an 81-71 win.
2026 Rivals 250 ATH O’Mari Johnson has heard more recently on defense. But is he ok with it? He explains.
On Thursday, coach Chris Jans talked about the return matchup with Ole Miss and where Mississippi State is.
Breaking down the must-get targets in the 2026 class, including for Mississippi State.
The addition of Fluff Bothwell gives Mississippi State one of the best backfields in the country.
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi State pulled off the season sweep of rival Ole Miss on Saturday, with an 81-71 win.
2026 Rivals 250 ATH O’Mari Johnson has heard more recently on defense. But is he ok with it? He explains.