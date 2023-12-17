Former Purdue defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka commits to Mississippi State
Starkville - Mississippi State hosted a large group of transfer portal visitors this weekend, and they've landed a four commitments in one day on Sunday.
The latest to announce his pledge to the Bulldogs is former Purdue defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound redshirt senior.
The Grand Prairie, Tex. native saw his first extensive action during his fourth season at Purdue in 2022. Kpaka appeared in all 13 games with two starts for the Boilermakers, tallying 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
In 12 games in 2023, Kpaka, made ten tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a pass breakup before entering the transfer portal at the end of the season.
As a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Kpaka chose Purdue over Boise State and Vanderbilt among many others.
Rivals ranks Kpaka as the #402 prospect in the transfer portal. He accumulated offers from Arizona State and Georgia Tech in addition to Mississippi State.
Kpaka is the second defensive lineman Mississippi State had added through the transfer portal, joining North Carolina's Kedrick Bingley-Jones. The Bulldogs have added eight players in total, the complete list is posted below.
Baylor QB Blake Shapen
North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
North Texas C Ethan Miner
Memphis OT Makylan Pounders
Memphis DB Traveon Wright
Vanderbilt TE Justin Ball
Buffalo TE Cameron Ball
Purdue DL Sulaiman Kpaka
