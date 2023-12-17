Starkville - Mississippi State hosted a large group of transfer portal visitors this weekend, and they've landed a four commitments in one day on Sunday.

The latest to announce his pledge to the Bulldogs is former Purdue defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka, a 6-foot-2, 295-pound redshirt senior.

The Grand Prairie, Tex. native saw his first extensive action during his fourth season at Purdue in 2022. Kpaka appeared in all 13 games with two starts for the Boilermakers, tallying 19 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

In 12 games in 2023, Kpaka, made ten tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a pass breakup before entering the transfer portal at the end of the season.

As a three-star recruit in the 2019 class, Kpaka chose Purdue over Boise State and Vanderbilt among many others.

Rivals ranks Kpaka as the #402 prospect in the transfer portal. He accumulated offers from Arizona State and Georgia Tech in addition to Mississippi State.

Kpaka is the second defensive lineman Mississippi State had added through the transfer portal, joining North Carolina's Kedrick Bingley-Jones. The Bulldogs have added eight players in total, the complete list is posted below.

Baylor QB Blake Shapen

North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

North Texas C Ethan Miner

Memphis OT Makylan Pounders

Memphis DB Traveon Wright

Vanderbilt TE Justin Ball

Buffalo TE Cameron Ball

Purdue DL Sulaiman Kpaka