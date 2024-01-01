Mississippi State has been active on the junior college recruiting trail, and they added a fourth East Mississippi Community College product to their 2024 class on Monday with the commitment of cornerback Brylan Lanier.

Lanier, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound redshirt sophomore, finished his 2023 campaign with 60 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups, helping EMCC to an appearance in the NJCAA National Championship Game.

The Tuscaloosa, Ala. native initially began his college career with the hometown Alabama Crimson Tide, redshirting the 2021 season. He spent the 2022 season at Indiana, making 11 tackles and one sack.