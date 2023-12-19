Starkville - Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby added a dynamic playmaker to his wide receiver room on Tuesday.

Following an official visit to Mississippi State this weekend, former UTEP wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi, a First Team All-Conference USA performer, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The redshirt junior was a constant deep threat for the Miners this season, ranking fifth in the nation with 21.5 yards per reception. Akharaiyi hauled in 48 passes for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns, surpassing 100 yards in six games and going off for a career high 233 yards against Florida International.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound pass catcher made six starts and appeared in 12 games in 2022, making 21 receptions for 275 yards and a touchdown. Akharaiyi began his college career at Tyler (Tex.) Junior College where he has 52 catches, 681 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

The Irving, Tex. native ranks as the #163 overall prospect in the transfer portal and the #30 wide receivers. Akharaiyi reported transfer portal offers from Kansas State, Memphis, UTSA, Vanderbilt, UNLV, Colorado State, Arkansas State, UConn, Liberty, Texas State, South Florida, East Carolina, Western Kentucky, North Texas, Florida Atlantic and Sam Houston State.

Akharaiyi is the first wide receiver Mississippi State has landed in the transfer portal and he'll be joining a wide receiver room that loses its two leading receivers last year in Tulu Griffin who declared for the NFL Draft and Zavion Thomas who transferred to LSU.

Mississippi State has added ten players in total through the transfer portal. The complete list is posted below:

Baylor QB Blake Shapen

North Carolina DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones

North Texas C Ethan Miner

Memphis OT Makylan Pounders

Memphis DB Traveon Wright

Vanderbilt TE Justin Ball

Buffalo TE Cameron Ball

Purdue DL Sulaiman Kpaka

LSU OL Marlon Martinez

UTEP WR Kelly Akharaiyi



