Colton Ledbetter was one of the most highly thought of players in the transfer portal last offseason, and he lived up to the hype as Bullog getting picked 55th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday.

"It was surreal. I feel like I'm still on cloud nine right now," Ledbetter said on MLB Network. "I've been dreaming of this since I picked up a whiffle ball bat when I was four years old."

After transferring from Samford, Ledbetter starred in centerfield and in the two-hole for the Diamond Dogs, getting to live out his dream of playing in the SEC. He posted a .320/.452/.574 slash line with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 52 RBIs, and impressed most with his speed and eye at the plate with 17 stolen bases and a 19% walk rate to 14.5% strikeout rate.

"I had dreamed of that growing up. I live in Hoover, Alabama so I always went to the SEC Tournament whenever I got out of school," Ledbetter said.

The 6'2", left-handed hitting Ledbetter emerged onto the radar MLB teams as a sophomore at Samford, where he slashed .318/407/.640 and hit 16 home runs en route to being named an All-SoCon performer.

Ledbetter's selection marks the fifth consecutive year Mississippi State has had a player picked on the first day of the draft. He's the highest picked Bulldog outfielder since former SEC Player of the Year and 2023 MLB All-Star Brent Rooker, who went 35th overall to the Minnesota Twins in 2017.

The slot value for the 55th pick is expected to be $1,509,800.

Ledbetter is the first Diamond Dawg to hear their name called in this year's draft. Second baseman Amani Larry, outfielder Kellum Clark, and right-handed pitchers Cade Smith, Aaron Nixon, and KC Hunt will look to join him at the next level in the coming days.

Earlier Sunday night, Mississippi State lost shortstop signee Colin Houck of Lilburn, GA, who was picked 32nd overall by the New York Mets. Other prospects to look out for include Lucas (Tex.) outfielder Aidan Smith, Cedartown (Ga.) shorstop Dylan Cupp, Stockbridge (Ga.) RHP Mikhai Grant, and Marietta (Ga.) LHP Luke Dotson.