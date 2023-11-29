Starkville - It only took two days for Jeff Lebby to gain his first commitment as Mississippi State head coach, and it came in the form of 2024 running back Johnnie Daniels of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Daniels, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore, was one of the most dynamic running backs in Mississippi juco football this season. The Crystal Springs, Miss. native rushed for 1,196 yards on 7.1 yards per carry, and found the end zone 14 times while making 22 receptions for 205 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

As a freshman, Daniels appeared in seven games and rushed for 485 yards on 7.5 yards per attempt while scoring two touchdowns. In the passing game, he caught 12 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.