After three seasons at Mississippi State, right-handed pitcher Cade Smith heard his name called in the MLB Draft when the New York Yankees selected him in the sixth round with the 192nd pick on Monday.

Smith is the second Bulldog selected in the 2023 Draft, following Colton Ledbetter who was picked 55th overall by the Tampa Bay Rays.

As a junior, the Southaven, Mississippi, native battled injuries and pitched for a 5.23 ERA in 43 innings with 46 strikeouts, 28 walks, and a .230 batting average against.

Smith has a fastball that reaches upwards of 95 MPH and also mixes in a slider at changeup. At the MLB Combine, Smith reportedly had 21.7 inches of induced vertical break, which ranked #1 among all participants.

The 6'1", 190-pound righty threw 15 innings with a 2.40 ERA out of the bullpen as a freshman. He tossed 3.2 scoreless inning in three College World Series appearances to help the Bulldogs win the 2021 National Championship, the first in school history.

Smith's sophomore season in 2022 was his best. He made 14 starts and threw 72.1 innings with a 3.86 ERA, the best among Bulldog starters that year. He struck out 66, walked 36, and allowed a .221 batting average.

The slot value for the 192nd pick is expected to be $285,400.

Smith's selection marks the sixth consecutive draft the Bulldogs have had a pitcher selected in the top ten rounds. He's the seventh pitcher from Mississippi State's 2021 National Championship team to get drafted and joins Jackson Fristoe in the Yankees organization.

In addition to Smith and Ledbetter, Mississippi State has seen two signees selected in the MLB Draft in Georgia shortstop Colin Houck and Texas outfielder Aidan Smith.