Bulldog Guard Rocket Watts Enters the Transfer Portal

Mississippi State junior guard Rocket Watts has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Detroit native prepped at Spire Institute (OH), where he was a top-40 recruit in the 2019 class and played alongside NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball. Watts held offers from Florida State, Michigan, Louisville, and Oregon, among others but would commit to the Michigan State Spartans.

In two seasons in East Lansing, the 6-foot-3 combo guard started 31 games and averaged 8.4 points per game. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2020, and his talent really flashed, scoring 20 points in a win over #6 Duke and 21 points in a win over #4 Michigan as a sophomore.

Watts would enter the transfer portal after last season and commit to Mississippi State. During his lone season with the Bulldogs, Watts had a rough season health-wise. A hip surgery to fix a torn labrum last June kept him sidelined for the entire off-season and the first two games of the season, and an elbow injury ended his season early as he missed the final ten games of the season. In his 19 games this season, Watts averaged 13.4 minutes and scored 4.4 points per game.

Watts is the sixth scholarship player from Mississippi State's roster to enter the transfer portal, joining Javian Davis (UAB), Camryn Carter, DJ Jeffries, Derek Fountain, and Alden Applewhite, as well as walk-on Justin Rumph.