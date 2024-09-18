AUDIO: Jeff Lebby on 9.18 SEC Teleconference

Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media on Wednesday, on the SEC weekly teleconference, as Mississippi State prepares to host Florida in the kickoff to conference play for both teams. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
We spoke with Toledo Blade staff writer Kyle Rowland for the intel on Toledo, ahead of the game Saturday.
Check out video from Mississippi State's Tuesday media availability, ahead of Toledo.
Coach Jeff Lebby met with members of the media Monday, ahead of the Bulldogs' game against Toledo.
Four-star OL Mario Nash was at Ole Miss this past weekend but is he still set with Mississippi State? We have the latest
How did Keyvone Lee and the Bulldogs look individually in their loss at Arizona State? We take a look at PFF's marks.
