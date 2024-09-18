Advertisement
Published Sep 18, 2024
AUDIO: Jeff Lebby on 9.18 SEC Teleconference
Jason Stamm  •  BulldogBlitz
Embed content not available

Coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media on Wednesday, on the SEC weekly teleconference, as Mississippi State prepares to host Florida in the kickoff to conference play for both teams. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

