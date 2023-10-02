Starkville - During his press conference on Monday, Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett provided injury updates for Trevion Williams, Kalvin Dinkins, De'Monte Russell and Justin Robinson.

Williams, a redshirt freshman defensive tackle, had been a key part on the two-deep backing up graduate Jaden Crumedy, but has been ruled out for the season with a season ending surgery. The former top 100 recruit from Crystal Springs, Miss. registered six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in three games this season, but after leaving the LSU game with an injury he did not dress against South Carolina and Alabama.

"Unfortunately I have to announce that Trevion Williams is going to be done for the year," Arnett said. "He ended up having season-ending surgery."

Dinkins is the second Mississippi State defender who is done for the season. Kentucky transfer Ja'Kobi Albert, who was expected to factor in at safety, suffered a season ending knee injury in training camp.

Dinkins is another two-deep defensive lineman who has been dealing with an injury. The 6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman made three tackles backing up Nathan Pickering at nose guard against Southeast Louisiana but has been sidelined with a foot injury. Dinkins remains out against Western Michigan but is expected to return to action later on this season according to Arnett.

"Dink is out a little bit longer. He won’t play this week," Arnett said.

The good news is that Russell and Robinson, who missed the Alabama game, are probable to return this week. Russell has served as the team's starting defensive end for most of the season and has made 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks while Robinson has started at wide receiver and has tallied 12 receptions for 144 yards.

"De'Monte is progressing as we hoped and is probable this week. We’ll continue on-field evaluations, but he will practice," Arnett said. "Similar to De'Monte. It just matters how he looks through the week. It is not a long-term thing," Arnett added on Robinson."

With a bye week after the Western Michigan ahead, it'll present an opportunity for the Bulldogs to freshen up before playing Arkansas, but Arnett recognizes that there's only 12 opportunities for his players to get out on the field each year. If they medical staff clears them, they'll be suiting up.

"You only have 12 opportunities to play. You work year-round for those. If a player can safely play, defend himself properly, not at risk of worse injury, I think you got to let that guy play. To hold a guy out, I think that’s unfair to the player," Arnett said.

All of the injuries on the defensive line have probed Arnett to get creative with his defensive alignments. Against Alabama, the Bulldogs oftentimes went to a two-man front with four linebackers, and redshirt freshman Donterry Russell, De'Monte's brother, had a breakout performance with five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

"A lot of times, from a defensive perspective, the best 11 is relevant to the 11 the offense have on the field. We don’t excuses for injuries around here, it’s next man up and you have to find a way," Arnett said. "It was better to play linebackers at the line of scrimmage than put a true freshman d-lineman out there."