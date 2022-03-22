3-Star Shooting Guard Riley Kugel Decommits from Mississippi State

This evening Dr. Phillips (FL) High School shooting guard Riley Kugel announced he'd be decommitting from Mississippi State.

The news comes after Mississippi State moved on from Head Coach Ben Howland after seven seasons with the program, and announced the hiring of New Mexico State Head Coach Chris Jans.

Kugel took to twitter to say, "After recent changes with the coaching staff, I have decided that I will be decommitting from Mississippi State University and will re-open my recruitment."

"Although they have granted my release, Mississippi State will still be an option." "Thank you to coach Ben Howland, the fans, and the rest of the coaching staff."

Kugel was a big riser in the rankings, as he was unranked at the time of his commitment back in September, and currently sits as the 150th ranked player in the 2022 class.

The Orlando native averaged 16.5 points and 4.8 assists this season, and led Dr. Phillips to a Florida 7A State Championship his junior year, and another State Championship appearance his senior year.

Prior to signing in November, the 6'5" shooting guard held offers from Auburn, Miami, Houston, and Virginia Tech among others.

Mississippi State still holds commitments from signees Clinton (MS) SF Kimani Hamilton and Shelton State C.C. (AL) SF Jaykwon Walton, and verbal commit Sipsey Valley (AL) SG Martavious Russell.