Following a trip to Mississippi State's week 2 matchup with Arizona, 2024 Bessemer (Ala.) McAdory three-star tight end JaCorey Whitted announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end made his commitment public on Twitter Sunday afternoon. Whitted had been a frequent visitor to the Mississippi State campus, making an unofficial visit back in March and attending the recruit cookout in July.