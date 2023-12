Starkville - Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby has made the wide receiver position a priority in the 2024 high school class, and on signing day he flipped Warner Robbins (Ga.) Houston County wide receiver Ricky Johnson from Stanford.

Johnson had stayed strong in his Stanford commitment since June, but opted to flip his commitment to the Bulldogs after a last minute official visit over the weekend.

The three-star pass catcher was one of the top receivers in the Peach State this season, helping Houston County to a 9-3 record and the second round of the Georgia 6A State Playoffs. On the season, Johnson hauled in 65 passes for 1,213 yards and 16 touchdowns.