Starkville - The SEC slate of Mississippi State's 2024 baseball schedule was released by the conference on Wednesday.

Mississippi State, led by head coach Chris Lemonis, has failed to reach the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons after winning the National Championship in 2021. The Bulldogs finished with the highest earned run average in the SEC each of those two seasons, and this offseason they replaced pitching coach Scott Foxhall with South Carolina's Justin Parker.

The Bulldogs will open up SEC play against the defending National Champion LSU Tigers in Starkville March 15-17. Mississippi State took two of three games from the Tigers in Baton Rouge during the 2023 season. 2024 will be the first time the Diamond Dogs open their SEC schedule at home since 2018.

Mississippi State's four cross-division matchups consist of road trips to National Runner-up Florida (March 29-31) and Vanderbilt (April 26-28) and home series with Georgia (April 5-7) and Missouri (May 16-18).

In the SEC West, the Bulldogs will travel to Texas A&M (March 22-24), Ole Miss (April 12-14) and Arkansas (May 10-12). Auburn comes to Starkville for what will presumably be Super Bulldog Weekend (April 19-21) and they'll also host Alabama (May 3-5) in addition to the opener with LSU.

The Governor's Cup against Ole Miss is set for April 30 in Pearl, MS. The game will not count towards the SEC standings.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 21-26 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. Mississippi State has not reached the SEC Tournament since 2021.

Mississippi State's 2024 non-conference schedule has not yet been released.