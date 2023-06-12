News More News
2024 offensive tackle Kison Shepard commits to Mississippi State

Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State beefed up their offensive line class Monday with the addition of Germantown (Tenn.) three-star offensive tackle Kison Shepard.

Shepard is the third commitment on the offensive line for Mississippi State. He joins Winona (Miss.) three-star T.J. Lockhart and a fellow Memphis area product in Lausanne Collegiate (Tenn.) three-star Luke Work.

Shepard racked up numerous Power Five offers during his recruitment, including Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas, Tennessee, Louisville, Nebraska, and Florida.

The 6'5", 308-pound offensive tackle is ranked by Rivals #27 prospect in the state of Tennessee and the #59 offensive tackle nationally.

Shepard was in attendance for Mississippi State's Top Dawg Camp on June 1st and is the fifth of a flurry of commitments following the event, following Luke Work, Holmes County (Miss.) four-star DT Terrance Hibbler, Winona (Miss.) LB Fred Clark, and Brookhaven (Miss.) ATH Xavier Gayten.

