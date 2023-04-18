Mississippi State added its first wide receiver to the 2024 class Monday evening with the commitment of Lafayette (La.) Beau Chene wideout Matthew Mayfield.

Mayfield, a dynamic 6'2", 185-pound athlete primarily served as the team's quarterback last fall where he rushed for over 800 yards while throwing for over 1,000, but is being recruited to Mississippi State as a wide receiver.

Super Bulldog Weekend brought in a large group of visitors to the Mississippi State campus for the Maroon & White spring game. Mayfield is now the second commitment following the weekend, joining Butler (Ala.) Patrician Academy tight end Jay Lindsey.

Mayfield also picked up a Power-5 offer from Cincinnati, as well as an offer from Grambling State.

Mayfield is the fifth commitment of Mississippi State's 2024 class, joining Lindsey, Mobile (Ala.) Baker quarterback Josh Flowers, Headland (Ala.) linebacker Caleb Dozier, and Winona (Miss.) offensive lineman T.J. Lockhart.