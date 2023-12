Following another large group of official visitors over the weekend, Mississippi State is steadily picking up more commitments before signing day.

Hours after the Bulldogs landed a commitment from EMCC linebacker Marcus Ross, the Bulldogs earned a pledge from Katy (Tex.) James E. Taylor ATH Cyrus Reyes, who decommitted from Memphis on Monday morning.

Reyes follows Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes to Starkville, who will serve as Mississippi State's co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Barnes also landed a commitment from Memphis defensive back Traveon Wright out of the transfer portal.