Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby and his staff are gaining some serious momentum on the recruiting trail, having gained a third commitment to the 2024 recruiting class after a big recruiting weekend.

Just one day after McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sanfrisco Magee and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star quarterback Michael van Buren announced their commitments, the Bulldogs received a pledge from Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville three-star wide receiver Mario Craver.

Craver is fresh off leading Clay-Chalkville to a 6A Alabama State Championship on Friday night, where they defeated Saraland 31-28. The 5-foot-10 pass catcher hauled in six passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 34 yards on four carries before heading to Starkville for his official visit.

Rivals ranks Craver as 5.7 high three-star prospect and the #39 player in Alabama. During his recruitment, Craver collected offers from Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas A&M among many others.

Mississippi State holds commitments from four wide receivers in the 2024 class. Craver joins Magee, Sardis (Miss.) North Panola four-star J.J. Harrell and Lafayette (La.) Opelousas three-star Matt Mayfield. The Bulldogs also remain in pursuit of Starkville (Miss.) four-star Braylon Burnside.



