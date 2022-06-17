2023 DB Dante Kelly Commits to Mississippi State

Earlier this week, Mississippi State was able to grab another in-state commitment from 2023 Leflore County DB Dante Kelly .

Kelly is a big S, standing at 6'3 200, with impressive speed, strength, vision, and ball skills that allow him to make a lot of plays in the secondary.





With those talents, Dante Kelly produced a great junior season for Leflore County which led to the start of his recruitment. After last fall, Kelly received a wide variety of offers from the likes of Southern Miss, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas State, but Mississippi State was able to come out on top

.

Mississippi State delivered an offer to the DB after his visit in early March, and since then, his decision became easier and easier.





When asked about the reasons for his commitment, Kelly said:

"The atmosphere, the coaching style, the development they have on their players, and that it's close to home."





With Kelly's commitment, MSU now sits at 6 commitments in their 2023 class, with 5 being from instate.