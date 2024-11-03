WR Camden Capehart Commits to State

The visitor list wasn't super long this weekend for Mississippi State, as it hosted UMASS for homecoming. But it resulted in another addition, this time to the 2026 class.

On Sunday, just before he left Starkville from his unofficial gameday visit, Winnsboro (TX) wide receiver Camden Capehart gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He becomes pledge No. 5 for Mississippi State in the 2026 class.

Capehart chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers from Arizona State, California, UNLV, North Texas, UTSA, UTEP and Marshall. He was recruited to Mississippi State primarily by assistant coach Chad Bumphis, who offered a scholarship in late May.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Capehart's decision.