WR Camden Capehart Commits to State

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas
Coach Jeff Lebby discussed the Bulldogs' 58-25 loss to visiting Arkansas on Saturday.
Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25
Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.
INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas
Mississippi State will have a few visitors on hand when it hosts Arkansas tomorrow. We've got the names to expect.
State Battling Two Others for Cameron Sparks
Mississippi State has hosted four-star Cameron Sparks a couple of times this fall, but is it still in good position?
Know Your Enemy: Arkansas
We spoke with HawgBeat.com managing editor Riley McFerran for the intel on the Razorbacks, ahead of the game Saturday.
The visitor list wasn't super long this weekend for Mississippi State, as it hosted UMASS for homecoming. But it resulted in another addition, this time to the 2026 class.
On Sunday, just before he left Starkville from his unofficial gameday visit, Winnsboro (TX) wide receiver Camden Capehart gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He becomes pledge No. 5 for Mississippi State in the 2026 class.
Capehart chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers from Arizona State, California, UNLV, North Texas, UTSA, UTEP and Marshall. He was recruited to Mississippi State primarily by assistant coach Chad Bumphis, who offered a scholarship in late May.
Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Capehart's decision.
