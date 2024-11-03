Advertisement

in other news

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas

Coach Jeff Lebby discussed the Bulldogs' 58-25 loss to visiting Arkansas on Saturday.

Video content
 • BulldogBlitz.com
Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25

Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25

Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.

 • Robbie Faulk
INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas

INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas

Mississippi State will have a few visitors on hand when it hosts Arkansas tomorrow. We've got the names to expect.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Stamm
State Battling Two Others for Cameron Sparks

State Battling Two Others for Cameron Sparks

Mississippi State has hosted four-star Cameron Sparks a couple of times this fall, but is it still in good position?

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
Know Your Enemy: Arkansas

Know Your Enemy: Arkansas

We spoke with HawgBeat.com managing editor Riley McFerran for the intel on the Razorbacks, ahead of the game Saturday.

Premium content
 • Jason Stamm

in other news

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas

VIDEO: Jeff Lebby Post Arkansas

Coach Jeff Lebby discussed the Bulldogs' 58-25 loss to visiting Arkansas on Saturday.

Video content
 • BulldogBlitz.com
Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25

Arkansas Rolls Mississippi State 58-25

Arkansas got out to a big lead and never let up, in a 58-25 rout of Mississippi State Saturday.

 • Robbie Faulk
INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas

INsider: Visitors for MSU v. Arkansas

Mississippi State will have a few visitors on hand when it hosts Arkansas tomorrow. We've got the names to expect.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Jason Stamm
Advertisement
Published Nov 3, 2024
WR Camden Capehart Commits to State
circle avatar
Jason Stamm  •  BulldogBlitz
Managing Editor
Twitter
@JasonStammSaid

The visitor list wasn't super long this weekend for Mississippi State, as it hosted UMASS for homecoming. But it resulted in another addition, this time to the 2026 class.

On Sunday, just before he left Starkville from his unofficial gameday visit, Winnsboro (TX) wide receiver Camden Capehart gave the Bulldogs his commitment. He becomes pledge No. 5 for Mississippi State in the 2026 class.

Capehart chose the Bulldogs over scholarship offers from Arizona State, California, UNLV, North Texas, UTSA, UTEP and Marshall. He was recruited to Mississippi State primarily by assistant coach Chad Bumphis, who offered a scholarship in late May.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Capehart's decision.

Advertisement
Mississippi State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement