KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- There's no way to sugarcoat it. Mississippi State is 2-8 as it heads into its final bye week of the season. The Bulldogs stayed within striking distance, but ultimately had no answer late in a 33-14 loss at Tennessee.

Afterward, coach Jeff Lebby spoke with members of the media about what happened in the loss and where he sees Mississippi State heading to the bye week.