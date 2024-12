It's been a good week for Mississippi State men's basketball. After a loss to Butler dropped the Bulldogs out of the AP Top 25, they climbed back in following a 90-57 rout of No. 18 Pittsburgh and win over Prairie View A&M. Mississippi State is No. 25 this week.

Coach Chris Jans met with reporters Tuesday, ahead of the Bulldogs' next test, McNeese State Saturday in Tupelo.