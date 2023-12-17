TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. North Texas
Mississippi State (8-2) vs. North Texas (5-4)
When: Sunday December 17th at 3:00 p.m. CST
Where: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, Miss.
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -6.5, O/U 126.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
C Tolu Smith - out
North Texas:
N/A
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 172-59 career, 29-15 at Mississippi State
North Texas:
Ross Hodge: 5-4 career, 5-4 at North Texas
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
8.1
|
3.4
|
1.7
|
G Shakeel Moore
|
6’1”
|
Senior
|
7.4
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
6.5
|
2.3
|
6.6
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
9.6
|
2.8
|
6.2
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
9.1
|
1.1
|
9.0
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G John Buggs
|
6’2”
|
RS Junior
|
6.6
|
0.8
|
2.9
|
G C.J. Noland
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
7.7
|
1.6
|
2.2
|
G Rubin Jones
|
6’5”
|
Senior
|
11.1
|
4.3
|
3.0
|
F Aaron Scott
|
6’7”
|
Junior
|
13.2
|
1.0
|
5.8
|
F Moulaye Sissoko
|
6'9”
|
RS Junior
|
4.6
|
0.2
|
5.7
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|North Texas
|
76.4
|
Points Per Game
|
68.7
|
44.8%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
43.5%
|
31.5%
|
3-Point Percentage
|
37.6%
|
71.3%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
77.5%
|
28.9
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
24.3
|
11.8
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
11.6
|
13.4
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
12.4
|
63.9
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
58.4
|
38.5%
|
Field Goal Defense
|
39.4%
|
27.7%
|
3-Point Defense
|
31.7%
|
13.0
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
14.0
|
3.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.2
|
+16.06 (#36)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
+8.91 (#84)
|
108.9 (#95)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
105.5 (#160)
|
92.9 (#10)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
96.6 (#38)
|
#47
|
NET Ranking
|
#102
--------------------------------------------------------------
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!
- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!
- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!