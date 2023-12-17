Advertisement
TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. North Texas

STARKVILLE, MS - December 13, 2023 - Mississippi State Guard/Forward Cameron Matthews (#4), Mississippi State Forward DJ Jeffries (#0), Mississippi State Forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (#15), Mississippi State Guard Dashawn "Rams" Davis (#10) and Mississippi State Guard Shakeel Moore (#3) during the game between the Murray State Racers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. (Photo: Mike Mattina - Mississippi State Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (8-2) vs. North Texas (5-4)

When: Sunday December 17th at 3:00 p.m. CST

Where: Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -6.5, O/U 126.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

C Tolu Smith - out

North Texas:

N/A


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 172-59 career, 29-15 at Mississippi State

North Texas:

Ross Hodge: 5-4 career, 5-4 at North Texas


Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

8.1

3.4

1.7

G Shakeel Moore

6’1”

Senior

7.4

1.8

2.0

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

6.5

2.3

6.6

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

9.6

2.8

6.2

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

9.1

1.1

9.0
6th man Josh Hubbard: 16.5 pts, 1.6 ast, 2.4 reb
Projected North Texas Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G John Buggs

6’2”

RS Junior

6.6

0.8

2.9

G C.J. Noland

6’4”

Junior

7.7

1.6

2.2

G Rubin Jones

6’5”

Senior

11.1

4.3

3.0

F Aaron Scott

6’7”

Junior

13.2

1.0

5.8

F Moulaye Sissoko

6'9”

RS Junior

4.6

0.2

5.7
6th man Jason Edwards: 14.9 pts, 1.0 ast, 1.7 reb
2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat North Texas 

76.4

Points Per Game

68.7

44.8%

Field Goal Percentage

43.5%

31.5%

3-Point Percentage

37.6%

71.3%

Free Throw Percentage

77.5%

28.9

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

24.3

11.8

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

11.6

13.4

Turnovers Per Game

12.4

63.9

Points Allowed Per Game

58.4

38.5%

Field Goal Defense

39.4%

27.7%

3-Point Defense

31.7%

13.0

Turnovers Created Per Game

14.0

3.5

Blocks Per Game

3.2

+16.06 (#36)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

+8.91 (#84)

108.9 (#95)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

105.5 (#160)

92.9 (#10)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

96.6 (#38)

#47

NET Ranking

#102

