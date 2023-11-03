TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky
Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4 SEC) vs. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC)
When: Saturday November 4th at 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Cole Cubelic
Sideline: Alyssa Lang
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Kentucky -4.5, O/U 45.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
QB Will Rogers - doubtful
RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable
DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
DL Trevion Williams - out for season
S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
Kentucky:
S Jordan Lovett - questionable
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 5-4 career, 5-4 at Mississippi State
Kentucky:
Mark Stoops: 71-62 career, 71-62 at Kentucky
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Senior
|
6'8"
|
345
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
195
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
220
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
215
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
311
|
LG
|
Dylan Ray
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
305
|
C
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
311
|
RG
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'4"
|
307
|
RT
|
Senior
|
6'6"
|
325
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'1"
|
217
|
RB
|
RS Senior
|
5'10"
|
216
|
WR-X
|
Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
195
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
6'1"
|
166
|
SLOT
|
RS Senior
|
5'11"
|
194
|
TE-Y
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
251
|
TE-H
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'4"
|
238
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
RS Junior
|
6'1"
|
285
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
309
|
DT
|
Sophomore
|
6'6"
|
348
|
JACK LB
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
245
|
MIKE LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'1"
|
241
|
WILL LB
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
240
|
CB
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'1"
|
185
|
Nickel
|
Sophomore
|
6'2"
|
203
|
FS
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
187
|
SS
|
Junior
|
6'0"
|
191
|
CB
|
Junior
|
6'0"
|
190
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Kentucky
|
25.1
|
Points Per Game
|
30.8
|
197.8
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
218.6
|
155.8
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
145.0
|
66.5
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
76.1
|
66.8
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
57.3
|
25.9
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
24.8
|
238.5
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
247.9
|
134.9
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
115.5
|
20
|
Sacks
|
18
|
46
|
Tackles For Loss
|
49
|
6
|
Interceptions
|
7
|
19
|
Passes Defended
|
19
|
8
|
Forced Fumbles
|
4
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Kentucky
|
Will Rogers (1,275)
|
Passing Yards
|
Devin Leary (1,749)
|
Will Rogers (10)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Devin Leary (16)
|
Will Rogers (4)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Devin Leary (7)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (500)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Ray Davis (829)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Ray Davis (9)
|
Tulu Griffin (35)
|
Receptions
|
Barion Brown (28)
|
Tulu Griffin (512)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Dane Key (395)
|
Tulu Griffin (3)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Ray Davis (5)
|
Jett Johnson (84)
|
Tackles
|
D'Eryk Jackson (55)
|
Bookie Watson (9.5)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Deone Walker (7.5)
|
Bookie Watson (8)
|
Sacks
|
Deone Walker (4.5)
|
Shawn Preston (3)
|
Interceptions
|
Maxwell Hairston (5)
|
Deonte Anderson (4)
|
Passes Defended
|
Maxwell Hairston (3)
|
Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Four players tied (1)
