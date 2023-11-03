Advertisement
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State vs. Kentucky

STARKVILLE, MS - September 30, 2023 - The Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.
STARKVILLE, MS - September 30, 2023 - The Mississippi State Bulldogs before the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. (Photo: Will Porada - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
Mississippi State (4-4, 1-4 SEC) vs. Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

When: Saturday November 4th at 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Cole Cubelic

Sideline: Alyssa Lang

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Kentucky -4.5, O/U 45.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

QB Will Rogers - doubtful

RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Kentucky:

S Jordan Lovett - questionable


Coaching Comparison


Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 5-4 career, 5-4 at Mississippi State

Kentucky:

Mark Stoops: 71-62 career, 71-62 at Kentucky



Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Percy Lewis

Senior

6'8"

345

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Mike Wright

Senior

6'4"

195

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260
Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

Donterry Russell

RS Freshman

6'4"

220

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Corey Ellington

Junior

6'3"

215

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

DeCarlos Nicholson

Senior

6'3"

195
Projected Kentucky Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Marques Cox

Senior

6'5"

311

LG

Dylan Ray

Sophomore

6'6"

305

C

Eli Cox

RS Senior

6'4"

311

RG

Jager Burton

RS Sophomore

6'4"

307

RT

Jeremy Flax

Senior

6'6"

325

QB

Devin Leary

Senior

6'1"

217

RB

Ray Davis

RS Senior

5'10"

216

WR-X

Dane Key

Sophomore

6'3"

195

WR-Z

Barion Brown

Sophomore

6'1"

166

SLOT

Tayvion Robinson

RS Senior

5'11"

194

TE-Y

Brendan Bates

RS Senior

6'5"

251

TE-H

Jordan Dingle

RS Sophomore

6'4"

238
Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Octavious Oxendine

RS Junior

6'1"

285

NG

Josaih Hayes

Senior

6'3"

309

DT

Deone Walker

Sophomore

6'6"

348

JACK LB

J.J. Weaver

Senior

6'5"

245

MIKE LB

D'Eryk Jackson

RS Junior

6'1"

241

WILL LB

Trevin Wallace

Junior

6'2"

240

CB

Maxwell Hairston

RS Sophomore

6'1"

185

Nickel

Alex Afari

Sophomore

6'2"

203

FS

Ty Bryant

Freshman

6'0"

187

SS

Zion Childress

Junior

6'0"

191

CB

Andru Phillips

Junior

6'0"

190
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Kentucky

25.1

Points Per Game

30.8

197.8

Passing Yards Per Game

218.6

155.8

Rushing Yards Per Game

145.0

66.5

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

76.1

66.8

PFF Run Blocking Grade

57.3

25.9

Points Allowed Per Game

24.8

238.5

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

247.9

134.9

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

115.5

20

Sacks

18

46

Tackles For Loss

49

6

Interceptions

7

19

Passes Defended

19

8

Forced Fumbles

4
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Kentucky

Will Rogers (1,275)

Passing Yards

Devin Leary (1,749)

Will Rogers (10)

Passing Touchdowns

Devin Leary (16)

Will Rogers (4)

Passing Interceptions

Devin Leary (7)

Jo'quavious Marks (500)

Rushing Yards

Ray Davis (829)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

Ray Davis (9)

Tulu Griffin (35)

Receptions

Barion Brown (28)

Tulu Griffin (512)

Receiving Yards

Dane Key (395)

Tulu Griffin (3)

Receiving Touchdowns

Ray Davis (5)

Jett Johnson (84)

Tackles

D'Eryk Jackson (55)

Bookie Watson (9.5)

Tackles For Loss

Deone Walker (7.5)

Bookie Watson (8)

Sacks

Deone Walker (4.5)

Shawn Preston (3)

Interceptions

Maxwell Hairston (5)

Deonte Anderson (4)

Passes Defended

Maxwell Hairston (3)

Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)

Forced Fumbles

Four players tied (1)

