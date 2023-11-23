TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. #12 Ole Miss
Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. #12 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC)
When: Thursday November 23rd at 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Jordan Rogers
Sideline: Cole Cubelic
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Ole Miss -10, O/U 54.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability'
Mississippi State:
DL Kalvin Dinkins - questionable
DL Trevion Williams- out for season
S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
Ole Miss:
QB Jaxson Dart - probable
LT Jayden Williams - questionable
WR Zakhari Franklin - out
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Greg Knox (Interim): 3-1 career, 2-0 at Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin: 94-49 career, 32-15 at Ole Miss
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Senior
|
6'8"
|
345
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-H
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Graduate
|
6'6"
|
260
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'3"
|
260
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
220
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
215
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
6'1"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
300
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
C
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'4"
|
320
|
QB
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
220
|
RB
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
210
|
WR
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
205
|
WR
|
Senior
|
5'9"
|
175
|
WR
|
Senior
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
255
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
315
|
NT
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
310
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'5"
|
265
|
OLB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
265
|
MLB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
220
|
MLB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
230
|
Nickel
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
200
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
185
|
SS
|
Daijahn Antohony
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
215
|
FS
|
Junior
|
5'11"
|
205
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
185
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|
23.2
|
Points Per Game
|
36.5
|
179.5
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
293.0
|
151.4
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
175.9
|
69.9
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
65.6
|
60.4
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
60.4
|
27.5
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
23.7
|
214.5
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
221.2
|
140.0
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
157.0
|
26
|
Sacks
|
33
|
7
|
Interceptions
|
12
|
28
|
Passes Defended
|
38
|
9
|
Forced Fumbles
|
9
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Ole Miss
|
Will Rogers (1,419)
|
Passing Yards
|
Jaxson Dart (2,889)
|
Will Rogers (12)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
Jaxson Dart (19)
|
Will Rogers (4)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
Jaxson Dart (5)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (534)
|
Rushing Yards
|
Quinshon Judkins (933)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
Quinshon Judkins (14)
|
Tulu Griffin (45)
|
Receptions
|
Jordan Watkins (52)
|
Tulu Griffin (620)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Tre Harris (824)
|
Tulu Griffin (4)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Tre Harris (8)
|
Jett Johnson (117)
|
Tackles
|
Trey Washington (69)
|
Jett Johnson (14.0)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Jared Ivey (9.0)
|
Bookie Watson (10.0)
|
Sacks
|
Jared Ivey and Cedric Johnson (5.5)
|
Shawn Preston and Jett Johnson (3)
|
Interceptions
|
Trey Washington and John Saunders (3)
|
Decamerion Richardson (6)
|
Passes Defended
|
Daijahn Anthony (7)
|
Jett Johnson, Bookie Watson and Shawn Preston (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Nine players tied (1)
--------------------------------------------------------------
