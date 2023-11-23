Advertisement
TV, Starters and Stats for Mississippi State vs. #12 Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, MS - November 18, 2023 - Mississippi State Wide Receiver Zavion Thomas (#1) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. (Ivy Rose Ball - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (5-6, 1-6 SEC) vs. #12 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

When: Thursday November 23rd at 6:30 p.m. CST

Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.

TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jordan Rogers

Sideline: Cole Cubelic

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Ole Miss -10, O/U 54.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability'

Mississippi State:

DL Kalvin Dinkins - questionable

DL Trevion Williams- out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Ole Miss:

QB Jaxson Dart - probable

LT Jayden Williams - questionable

WR Zakhari Franklin - out


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Greg Knox (Interim): 3-1 career, 2-0 at Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin: 94-49 career, 32-15 at Ole Miss


Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Percy Lewis

Senior

6'8"

345

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-H

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Ryland Goede

Graduate

6'6"

260
Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Deonte Anderson

RS Sophomore

6'3"

260

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

Donterry Russell

RS Freshman

6'4"

220

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Corey Ellington

Junior

6'3"

215

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

Brice Pollock

Freshman

6'1"

195
Projected Ole Miss Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Jayden Williams

RS Sophomore

6'5"

300

LG

Quincy McGee

Senior

6'4"

320

C

Caleb Warren

Senior

6'3"

305

RG

Jeremy James

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Victor Curne

Graduate

6'4"

320

QB

Jaxson Dart

Junior

6'2"

220

RB

Quinshon Judkins

Sophomore

5'11"

210

WR

Tre Harris

Senior

6'2"

205

WR

Dayton Wade

Senior

5'9"

175

WR

Jordan Watkins

Senior

5'11"

190

TE

Caden Prieskorn

Senior

6'5"

255
Projected Ole Miss Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

J.J. Pegues

Senior

6'2"

315

NT

Stephon Wynn

Senior

6'4"

310

DE

Jared Ivey

Senior

6'5"

265

OLB

Cedric Johnson

Senior

6'3"

265

MLB

Khari Coleman

Senior

6'2"

220

MLB

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

Senior

6'2"

230

Nickel

John Saunders

Senior

6'2"

200

CB

Zamari Walton

Senior

6'3"

185

SS

Daijahn Antohony

Senior

6'3"

215

FS

Trey Washington

Junior

5'11"

205

CB

DeAntre Prince

Senior

6'0"

185
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Ole Miss

23.2

Points Per Game

36.5

179.5

Passing Yards Per Game

293.0

151.4

Rushing Yards Per Game

175.9

69.9

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

65.6

60.4

PFF Run Blocking Grade

60.4

27.5

Points Allowed Per Game

23.7

214.5

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

221.2

140.0

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

157.0

26

Sacks

33

7

Interceptions

12

28

Passes Defended

38

9

Forced Fumbles

9
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Ole Miss

Will Rogers (1,419)

Passing Yards

Jaxson Dart (2,889)

Will Rogers (12)

Passing Touchdowns

Jaxson Dart (19)

Will Rogers (4)

Passing Interceptions

Jaxson Dart (5)

Jo'quavious Marks (534)

Rushing Yards

Quinshon Judkins (933)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

Quinshon Judkins (14)

Tulu Griffin (45)

Receptions

Jordan Watkins (52)

Tulu Griffin (620)

Receiving Yards

Tre Harris (824)

Tulu Griffin (4)

Receiving Touchdowns

Tre Harris (8)

Jett Johnson (117)

Tackles

Trey Washington (69)

Jett Johnson (14.0)

Tackles For Loss

Jared Ivey (9.0)

Bookie Watson (10.0)

Sacks

Jared Ivey and Cedric Johnson (5.5)

Shawn Preston and Jett Johnson (3)

Interceptions

Trey Washington and John Saunders (3)

Decamerion Richardson (6)

Passes Defended

Daijahn Anthony (7)

Jett Johnson, Bookie Watson and Shawn Preston (2)

Forced Fumbles

Nine players tied (1)

