TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at Arkansas
Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 sec) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC)
When: Saturday October 21st at 11 a.m. CST
Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Mark Jones
Analyst: Louis Riddick
Sideline: Quint Kessenich
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Neil Price
Analyst: Matt Wyatt
Sideline: Jay Perry
Odds: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 48.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
QB Will Rogers - questionable
RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable
TE Ryland Goede - questionable
WR Justin Robinson - questionable
DE De'Monte Russell - questionable
DL Kalvin Dinkins - out
DL Trevion Williams - out for season
S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season
Arkansas:
DL Cameron Ball - questionable
LB Chris Paul Jr. - questionable
CB Jaylon Braxton - questionable
CB Dwight McGlothern - doubtful
RB Raheim Sanders - out
TE Luke Hasz - out for season
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Zach Arnett: 4-3 career, 4-3 at Mississippi State
Arkansas:
Sam Pittman: 21-22 career, 21-22 at Arkansas
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
Graduate
|
6'7"
|
330
|
LG
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
300
|
C
|
Graduate
|
6'3"
|
305
|
RG
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
320
|
RT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
315
|
QB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
215
|
|
OR Mike Wright
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
195
|
RB
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
210
|
WR-X
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
220
|
WR-Y
|
Senior
|
5'10"
|
180
|
WR-Z
|
Zavion Thomas
|
Sophomore
|
5'11"
|
190
|
TE
|
Freshman
|
6'5"
|
265
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
280
|
NG
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
305
|
DT
|
Graduate
|
6'5"
|
305
|
SAM
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
220
|
MIKE
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
245
|
WILL
|
Graduate
|
6'2"
|
230
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
195
|
S
|
Graduate
|
6'0"
|
200
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'3"
|
200
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'0"
|
190
|
CB
|
Senior
|
6'3"
|
195
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
LT
|
RS Freshman
|
6'6"
|
304
|
LG
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
312
|
C
|
RS Senior
|
6'5"
|
307
|
RG
|
RS Junior
|
6'6"
|
348
|
RT
|
Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
313
|
QB
|
RS Senior
|
6'3"
|
247
|
RB
|
Junior
|
5'11"
|
205
|
WR
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
201
|
WR
|
Senior
|
6'4"
|
216
|
WR
|
RS Senior
|
6'7"
|
195
|
TE
|
RS Freshman
|
6'4"
|
247
|Position
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|
DE
|
Junior
|
6'7"
|
281
|
DT
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'5"
|
319
|
DT
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
318
|
DE
|
RS Senior
|
6'4"
|
281
|
LB
|
RS Sophomore
|
6'1"
|
233
|
LB
|
RS Junior
|
6'4"
|
240
|
CB
|
RS Junior
|
6'0"
|
193
|
Nickel
|
RS Senior
|
6'2"
|
188
|
S
|
Senior
|
6'2"
|
210
|
S
|
Junior
|
6'2"
|
206
|
CB
|
Freshman
|
6'0"
|
185
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Arkansas
|
30.2
|
Points Per Game
|
29.9
|
222.7
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
211.1
|
152.8
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
109.9
|
63.5
|
PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|
51.2
|
69.1
|
PFF Run Blocking Grade
|
64.3
|
29.5
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
25.1
|
263.5
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
218.0
|
131.7
|
Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
133.3
|
16
|
Sacks
|
21
|
35
|
Tackles For Loss
|
49
|
4
|
Interceptions
|
7
|
15
|
Passes Defended
|
22
|
7
|
Forced Fumbles
|
4
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Arkansas
|
Will Rogers (1,275)
|
Passing Yards
|
K.J. Jefferson (1,450)
|
Will Rogers (10)
|
Passing Touchdowns
|
K.J. Jefferson (14)
|
Will Rogers (4)
|
Passing Interceptions
|
K.J. Jefferson (6)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (458)
|
Rushing Yards
|
A.J. Green (239)
|
Jo'quavious Marks (4)
|
Rushing Touchdowns
|
A.J. Green and Raheim Sanders (2)
|
Tulu Griffin (29)
|
Receptions
|
Andrew Armstrong (39)
|
Tulu Griffin (474)
|
Receiving Yards
|
Andrew Armstrong (485)
|
Tulu Griffin (3)
|
Receiving Touchdowns
|
Andrew Armstrong (4)
|
Jett Johnson (66)
|
Tackles
|
Jaheim Thomas (69)
|
Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson (6.5)
|
Tackles For Loss
|
Landon Jackson (10.5)
|
Bookie Watson (5.5)
|
Sacks
|
Landon Jackson (5.5)
|
Jett Johnson (2)
|
Interceptions
|
Dwight McGlothern (2)
|
Marcus Banks and Deonte Anderson (3)
|
Passes Defended
|
Jaylon Braxton (5)
|
Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)
|
Forced Fumbles
|
Four tied with 1
