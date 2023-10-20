News More News
TV, Starters, and Stats for Mississippi State at Arkansas

Photo:
Photo: (Mike Mattina - MSU Athletics)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 sec) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC)

When: Saturday October 21st at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Louis Riddick

Sideline: Quint Kessenich

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry


Odds: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 48.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

QB Will Rogers - questionable

RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable

TE Ryland Goede - questionable

WR Justin Robinson - questionable

DE De'Monte Russell - questionable

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Arkansas:

DL Cameron Ball - questionable

LB Chris Paul Jr. - questionable

CB Jaylon Braxton - questionable

CB Dwight McGlothern - doubtful

RB Raheim Sanders - out

TE Luke Hasz - out for season


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 4-3 career, 4-3 at Mississippi State

Arkansas:

Sam Pittman: 21-22 career, 21-22 at Arkansas



Projected Mississippi State Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Kwatrivous Johnson

Graduate

6'7"

330

LG

Nick Jones

Senior

6'3"

300

C

Cole Smith

Graduate

6'3"

305

RG

Steven Losoya

RS Senior

6'4"

320

RT

Kameron Jones

Graduate

6'5"

315

QB

Will Rogers

Senior

6'2"

215


OR Mike Wright

Senior

6'4"

195

RB

Jo'quavious Marks

Senior

5'10"

210

WR-X

Justin Robinson

RS Junior

6'4"

220

WR-Y

Tulu Griffin

Senior

5'10"

180

WR-Z

Zavion Thomas

Sophomore

5'11"

190

TE

Malik Ellis

Freshman

6'5"

265
Projected Mississippi State Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

De'Monte Russell

Senior

6'4"

280

NG

Nathan Pickering

Senior

6'4"

305

DT

Jaden Crumedy

Graduate

6'5"

305

SAM

Donterry Russell

RS Freshman

6'4"

220

MIKE

Bookie Watson

Graduate

6'2"

245

WILL

Jett Johnson

Graduate

6'2"

230

CB

Decamerion Richardson

Senior

6'2"

195

S

Shawn Preston

Graduate

6'0"

200

S

Corey Ellington

Junior

6'3"

200

S

Marcus Banks

Senior

6'0"

190

CB

DeCarlos Nicholson

Senior

6'3"

195
Projected Arkansas Offense
Position Player Year Height Weight

LT

Andrew Chamblee

RS Freshman

6'6"

304

LG

Brady Latham

RS Senior

6'5"

312

C

Beaux Limmer

RS Senior

6'5"

307

RG

Joshua Braun

RS Junior

6'6"

348

RT

Patrick Kutas

Sophomore

6'5"

313

QB

K.J. Jefferson

RS Senior

6'3"

247

RB

A.J. Green

Junior

5'11"

205

WR

Andrew Armstrong

RS Senior

6'4"

201

WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Senior

6'4"

216

WR

Tyrone Broden

RS Senior

6'7"

195

TE

Ty Washington

RS Freshman

6'4"

247
Projected Arkansas Defense
Position Player Year Height Weight

DE

Landon Jackson

Junior

6'7"

281

DT

Cameron Ball

RS Sophomore

6'5"

319

DT

Eric Gregory

RS Senior

6'4"

318

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

RS Senior

6'4"

281

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

RS Sophomore

6'1"

233

LB

Jaheim Thomas

RS Junior

6'4"

240

CB

Lorando Johnson

RS Junior

6'0"

193

Nickel

Hudson Clark

RS Senior

6'2"

188

S

Alfahiym Walcott

Senior

6'2"

210

S

Jayden Johnson

Junior

6'2"

206

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Freshman

6'0"

185
Stat Comparison
Mississippi State  Stat Arkansas

30.2

Points Per Game

29.9

222.7

Passing Yards Per Game

211.1

152.8

Rushing Yards Per Game

109.9

63.5

PFF Pass Blocking Grade

51.2

69.1

PFF Run Blocking Grade

64.3

29.5

Points Allowed Per Game

25.1

263.5

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

218.0

131.7

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game

133.3

16

Sacks

21

35

Tackles For Loss

49

4

Interceptions

7

15

Passes Defended

22

7

Forced Fumbles

4
Team Leaders
Mississippi State Stat Arkansas

Will Rogers (1,275)

Passing Yards

K.J. Jefferson (1,450)

Will Rogers (10)

Passing Touchdowns

K.J. Jefferson (14)

Will Rogers (4)

Passing Interceptions

K.J. Jefferson (6)

Jo'quavious Marks (458)

Rushing Yards

A.J. Green (239)

Jo'quavious Marks (4)

Rushing Touchdowns

A.J. Green and Raheim Sanders (2)

Tulu Griffin (29)

Receptions

Andrew Armstrong (39)

Tulu Griffin (474)

Receiving Yards

Andrew Armstrong (485)

Tulu Griffin (3)

Receiving Touchdowns

Andrew Armstrong (4)

Jett Johnson (66)

Tackles

Jaheim Thomas (69)

Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson (6.5)

Tackles For Loss

Landon Jackson (10.5)

Bookie Watson (5.5)

Sacks

Landon Jackson (5.5)

Jett Johnson (2)

Interceptions

Dwight McGlothern (2)

Marcus Banks and Deonte Anderson (3)

Passes Defended

Jaylon Braxton (5)

Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston (2)

Forced Fumbles

Four tied with 1

--------------------------------------------------------------

