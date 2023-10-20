Mississippi State (3-3, 0-3 sec) at Arkansas (2-5, 0-4 SEC)

When: Saturday October 21st at 11 a.m. CST

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Mark Jones

Analyst: Louis Riddick

Sideline: Quint Kessenich

Radio: MSU Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Neil Price

Analyst: Matt Wyatt

Sideline: Jay Perry





Odds: Arkansas -6.5, O/U 48.5 (BetMGM)





Player Availability

Mississippi State:

QB Will Rogers - questionable

RB Jo'quavious Marks - questionable

TE Ryland Goede - questionable

WR Justin Robinson - questionable

DE De'Monte Russell - questionable

DL Kalvin Dinkins - out

DL Trevion Williams - out for season

S Ja'Kobi Albert - out for season

Arkansas:

DL Cameron Ball - questionable

LB Chris Paul Jr. - questionable

CB Jaylon Braxton - questionable

CB Dwight McGlothern - doubtful

RB Raheim Sanders - out

TE Luke Hasz - out for season





Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Zach Arnett: 4-3 career, 4-3 at Mississippi State

Arkansas:

Sam Pittman: 21-22 career, 21-22 at Arkansas







