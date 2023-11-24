Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

TV, Starters and Stats for #25 Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State

Nov 19, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) dribbles the ball during the second half against Northwestern Wildcats at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Nov 19, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Cameron Matthews (4) dribbles the ball during the second half against Northwestern Wildcats at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Mark Smith-USA TODAY Sports)
Jack Byers • BulldogBlitz
Staff Writer
@JackByersRivals

#25 Mississippi State (5-0) vs. Nicholls State (3-3)

When: Friday November 24th at 1:00 p.m. CST

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+

Radio: MSU Radio Network


Odds: Mississippi State -23.5, O/U 137.5 (BetMGM)


Player Availability

Mississippi State:

F Jaquan Scott - questionable

F KeShawn Murphy - questionable

C Tolu Smith- out

Nicholls State

F Mekhi Collins - questionable

F Diante Smith - questionable


Schedule to Date

Mississippi State:

Defeated Arizona State 71-56

Defeated UT Martin 87-63

Defeated North Alabama 81-54

Defeated Washington State 76-64

Defeated Northwestern 66-57

Nicholls State:

Lost to Tulane 91-81

Defeated LSU 68-66

Lost to Denver 91-85

Defeated South Alabama 107-97 (3OT)

Lost to SIU Edwardsville 60-51

Defeated Blue Mountain 86-56


Coaching Comparison

Mississippi State:

Chris Jans: 169-57 career, 26-13 at Mississippi State

Nicholls State

Tevon Saddler: 3-3 career, 3-3 at Nicholls State

Projected Mississippi State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Dashawn Davis

6’2”

Graduate

9.2

3.0

0.8

G Trey Fort

6’4”

Junior

8.6

0.4

3.0

F D.J. Jeffries

6’7”

Graduate

4.6

1.6

6.8

F Cameron Matthews

6’7”

Senior

8.6

2.6

6.8

C Jimmy Bell

6’10”

Graduate

9.8

1.0

9.4
6th man Josh Hubbard: 16.4 ppg, 1.8 ast, 2.2 reb
Advertisement
Projected Nicholls State Starters
Player  Height   Year  Points  Assists  Rebounds 

G Michael Gray

6’2”

Sophomore

6.0

0.5

1.0

G Jalen White

6’4”

Senior

13.0

0.5

2.8

G Robert Brown III

6’4”

Junior

10.7

2.3

4.8

F Diante Smith

6’7”

Senior

13.7

2.5

6.5

F Jamal West Jr.

6'6”

Junior

18.5

3.8

6.8
2023-24 Stat Comparison
Mississippi State Stat Nicholls State

76.2

Points Per Game

78.8

43.7%

Field Goal Percentage

43.2%

32.3%

3-point Percentage

36.5%

76.2%

Free Throw Percentage

74.4%

31.4

Defensive Rebounds Per Game

28.2

10.6

Offensive Rebounds Per Game

10.7

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

12.5

58.8

Points Allowed Per Game

76.8

35.6%

Field Goal Percentage Against

41.4%

22.9%

3-Point Percentage Against

29.4%

12.4

Turnovers Created Per Game

11,2

4.6

Blocks Per Game

4.7

+21.07 (#18)

KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin

-8.18 (#272)

109.9 (#62)

KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency

99.1(#265)

88.9 (#4)

KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency

107.3 (#264)

--------------------------------------------------------------

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Twitter!

- Follow Bulldog Blitz on Instagram!

- Subscribe to BBTV on YouTube!

- Talk about it on the Dawg Pound Message Board!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement