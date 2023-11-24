TV, Starters and Stats for #25 Mississippi State vs. Nicholls State
#25 Mississippi State (5-0) vs. Nicholls State (3-3)
When: Friday November 24th at 1:00 p.m. CST
Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
Radio: MSU Radio Network
Odds: Mississippi State -23.5, O/U 137.5 (BetMGM)
Player Availability
Mississippi State:
F Jaquan Scott - questionable
F KeShawn Murphy - questionable
C Tolu Smith- out
Nicholls State
F Mekhi Collins - questionable
F Diante Smith - questionable
Schedule to Date
Mississippi State:
Defeated Arizona State 71-56
Defeated UT Martin 87-63
Defeated North Alabama 81-54
Defeated Washington State 76-64
Defeated Northwestern 66-57
Nicholls State:
Lost to Tulane 91-81
Defeated LSU 68-66
Lost to Denver 91-85
Defeated South Alabama 107-97 (3OT)
Lost to SIU Edwardsville 60-51
Defeated Blue Mountain 86-56
Coaching Comparison
Mississippi State:
Chris Jans: 169-57 career, 26-13 at Mississippi State
Nicholls State
Tevon Saddler: 3-3 career, 3-3 at Nicholls State
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Dashawn Davis
|
6’2”
|
Graduate
|
9.2
|
3.0
|
0.8
|
G Trey Fort
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
8.6
|
0.4
|
3.0
|
F D.J. Jeffries
|
6’7”
|
Graduate
|
4.6
|
1.6
|
6.8
|
F Cameron Matthews
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
8.6
|
2.6
|
6.8
|
C Jimmy Bell
|
6’10”
|
Graduate
|
9.8
|
1.0
|
9.4
|Player
|Height
|Year
|Points
|Assists
|Rebounds
|
G Michael Gray
|
6’2”
|
Sophomore
|
6.0
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
G Jalen White
|
6’4”
|
Senior
|
13.0
|
0.5
|
2.8
|
G Robert Brown III
|
6’4”
|
Junior
|
10.7
|
2.3
|
4.8
|
F Diante Smith
|
6’7”
|
Senior
|
13.7
|
2.5
|
6.5
|
F Jamal West Jr.
|
6'6”
|
Junior
|
18.5
|
3.8
|
6.8
|Mississippi State
|Stat
|Nicholls State
|
76.2
|
Points Per Game
|
78.8
|
43.7%
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
43.2%
|
32.3%
|
3-point Percentage
|
36.5%
|
76.2%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
74.4%
|
31.4
|
Defensive Rebounds Per Game
|
28.2
|
10.6
|
Offensive Rebounds Per Game
|
10.7
|
12.8
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
12.5
|
58.8
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
76.8
|
35.6%
|
Field Goal Percentage Against
|
41.4%
|
22.9%
|
3-Point Percentage Against
|
29.4%
|
12.4
|
Turnovers Created Per Game
|
11,2
|
4.6
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.7
|
+21.07 (#18)
|
KenPom Adjusted Efficiency Margin
|
-8.18 (#272)
|
109.9 (#62)
|
KenPom Adjusted Offensive Efficiency
|
99.1(#265)
|
88.9 (#4)
|
KenPom Adjusted Defensive Efficiency
|
107.3 (#264)
