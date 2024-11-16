TE Joe Skipworth Flips from Kansas

Nearly a month ago, Pace (Fla.) three-star tight end Joseph Skipworth visited Mississippi State for its game against Texas A&M. He'd been committed to Kansas since June, but there was a slight pull to the Bulldogs.

At that time, Skipworth wasn't ready to change his allegiance. On Saturday, he was.

Skipworth gave his pledge to Mississippi State Saturday night and flipped from the Jayhawks. He becomes commitment No. 19 for the Bulldogs in the 2025 class.

“I think they’re a good school, honestly,” Skipworth previously told BulldogBlitz.com. “They’ve got great stuff going on, on a true upward trajectory. That’s the main thing right now.”

Skipworth, who was recruited primarily by assistant coach Jon Cooper, is Mississippi State's third commitment in as many days for the 2025 class. On Thursday, East Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Mason Clinton gave his pledge, while on Friday it was Oak Grove (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Anson Lewis.

Check back with BulldogBlitz.com for more on Skipworth's decision.