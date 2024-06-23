Four-star offensive tackle Mario Nash Jr. did not anticipat having a decision made by the end of June, but recruiting works in unique ways.

Nash, one of the top OT this talented 2025 recruiting cycle out of Mississippi, committed in-state to the Bulldogs over LSU, Clemson and Ole Miss, among others.

The Rivals250 offensive lineman out of De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper County has been on four official visits in as many weekends in a June that also included trips up to Ohio State and also to Alabama.

In the end, Mississippi State sealed the deal with the final official visit of June.