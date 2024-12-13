Nevaeh Sanders Announces Bulldogs Transfer

The defensive line added another transfer portal piece Friday morning for Mississippi State.

Defensive end Nevaeh Sanders announced he intends to transfer from Northern Illinois to the Bulldogs. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Sanders played 23 games over the past two seasons for the Huskies. He had 12 total tackles during that span, eight this season, 4.5 for loss, along with 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. His use was mostly as a pass rushing specialist on third down.

Prior to Northern Illinois, Sanders spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Iowa Western Community College. Originally, Sanders played at Powers Catholic (Mich.) and was a member of the 2021 recruiting class.