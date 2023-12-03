Starkville – Mississippi State senior wide receiver Tulu Griffin announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft on Sunday, bringing an end of an era for one of Mississippi State’s most dynamic playmakers.

Griffin leaves Starkville having racked up 126 receptions for 1,490 yards and nine touchdowns while wearing the maroon and white. The electric wide receiver made a name for himself as one of college football’s most electric kick returners taking two back to the house during his career while being named an All-American in 2022.

“The past four years have been truly amazing! I would like to first thank God himself for the position he put me in today. I also want to thank my family for everything they’ve done for me throughout my time here at Mississippi State University. I want to thank the entire coaching staff for always believing in me. To my teammates over the years, I love y’all. #Brothers5L! Last, but not least, I want to thank the best college football fans in America! I’m extremely grateful to have had the privilege to play in Davis Wade Stadium! I’m one call away,” Griffin said in a post on X.

“With that said, I have decided to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. This is the childhood dream that I’ve been chasing for many years now. I’m truly blessed to be in this position. Forever a Bulldog!”

Griffin’s senior campaign was his best as a Bulldog after moving from the outside to the slot. The Philadelphia, Miss. native set career highs with 50 receptions and 658 yards and tied his career high with four touchdowns, all of which led the team. Griffin had a historic performance against South Carolina, as he took the Gamecock defense for a Mississippi State record 256 yards with seven receptions and a touchdown.

As a junior, Griffin tallied 40 receptions for 502 yards and four touchdowns while splitting time with Rara Thomas at the x-wide receiver position in Mike Leach's offense. As a sophomore, Griffin caught 26 passes for 269 yards.

The 5-foot-10 pass catcher is the first Mississippi State player with remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft. The Bulldogs will await decisions by running back Jo’quavious Marks and cornerback Decamerion Richardson, while linebacker Nathaniel Watson, who exhausted all of his eligibility, is considered the Bulldogs’ top prospect.