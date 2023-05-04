Mississippi State freshman guard Martavious Russell entered his name into the transfer portal Thursday.

Russell is the second Mississippi State player to transfer, joining fellow freshman Kimani Hamilton.

Russell, a native of Coker, Alabama, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and also held an offer from Alabama State.

The 6’2” guard appeared in ten games as a freshman at Mississippi State and averaged 1.7 points, making 7/23 field goal attempts and 2/12 three-point attempts. He scored a season high seven points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and played ten minutes in that contest.

Russell’s departure leaves Mississippi State with 11 scholarship players for next season. The Bulldogs lose Eric Reed Jr. and Tyler Stevenson to graduation while Tolu Smith is testing the NBA draft waters.

Chris Jans brings in a recruiting class featuring three high school prospects in four-star point Josh Hubbard, three-star wing Adrian Myers, and three-star center Gai Chol, as well as two junior college prospects in shooting guard Trey Fort and power forward Jaquan Scott.

Mississippi State has not added any players through the transfer portal thus far, but is expected to host former West Virginia big man Jimmy Bell for an official visit beginning May 8th.