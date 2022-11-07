Each week, BulldogBlitz compiles Bowl Projections from various writers across the industry to see where Mississippi State will be headed this Bowl Season.

Mississippi State officially clinched bowl eligibility with its win over Auburn this week to bring its season record to 6-3. The Las Vegas Bowl and the Texas Bowl were the most common projections last week and this week there are a variety of projections to five different bowl games, but those two remain the most popular.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Gator Bowl vs. Clemson (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl vs. Notre Dame (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Liberty Bowl Stadium Memphis, TN)

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington (Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Ethan Stone, Saturday Down South: Gator Bowl vs. Florida State (TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL)

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor (NRG Stadium Houston, TX)

Richard Johnson, Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN)