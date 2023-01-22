The Bulldogs were left with just two scholarship quarterbacks in rising senior Will Rogers and 2022 signee Chris Parson after Braedyn Locke (Wisconsin) and Sawyer Robertson (Baylor) transferred out of the program, and Wright comes in with experience having played in 24 games in his career for an SEC program.

Mississippi State addressed an important need in the transfer portal with the addition of former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright on Sunday.

A former four-star out of Woodward Academy in the Atlanta area, Wright appeared as a true freshman in four games and emerged as Vanderbilt's top quarterback option as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He started five of the last six games for the Commodores and completed 53.1% of his passes for 1,042 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions, and picked up 374 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Wright started six games and appeared in ten for Vanderbilt this season. He led the Commodores to their first two SEC wins since 2019 as he defeated Florida and Kentucky. He completed 57.4% of his passes for 974 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing four interceptions, and he proved to be a weapon in the running game with 517 yards and five touchdowns.

Wright not only provides some needed depth behind Will Rogers but also brings a different look with his 6'4" frame and dynamic rushing ability. With Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay coming in, the Mississippi State offense will look much different from what we've seen under Mike Leach, and we could see a little bit of both Rogers and Wright next season depending on the situation.

Wright joins Eastern Washington wide receiver Freddie Roberson as Mississippi State's offensive additions through the transfer portal. They've also bolstered their secondary with Miami cornerback Khamauri Rogers, Indiana CB Christopher Keys, LSU cornerback Ray'Darious Jones, and Kentucky safety Kobi Albert. The Bulldogs also found their kicker for next season UCLA four-year starter Nick Barr-Mira.